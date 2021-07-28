Anil Deshmukh bribery case: CBI raids 12 locations across Maharashtra

Continuing its probe into the alleged bribery case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided 12 locations in Maharashtra, including the residence of ACP Sanjay Patil and DCP Raju Bhujbal.

The raids were carried out in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Sangli, and Nashik.

Earlier, taking major action Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized assets worth Rs 4.20 crore. A provisional attachment order was issued in this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On the complaint of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, the CBI and the ED had registered a case against Deshmukh on corruption charges.

The CBI booked Deshmukh and several others on April 21 after carrying a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court. The court had passed directions on the basis of a petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who alleged Deshmukh had demanded Rs 100 crore be collected as bribes from bars and restaurants in the city.

On March 20, Singh, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh asked now suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh has been charged under Section 7 of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with illegal gratification obtained by a public servant, and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to CBI officials, a case against Deshmukh was registered after the agency was satisfied there was enough evidence to proceed with a regular case against the NCP leader.

(With agency inputs)