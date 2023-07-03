Anil Ambani, Reliance ADA Group Chairman, appears before ED in FEMA case | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said. Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

Further details of the case in which Ambani was summoned were not immediately known. The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

