Angkita Dutta case: FIR against Congress' Srinivas BV in Assam, police leave for Karnataka to apprehend him

Angkita Dutta case: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Congress' handling of the situation was dismal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

A team of Assam Police on Saturday left for Karnataka to apprehend the national president of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV based on the harassment complaint lodged against him by the suspended Assam unit youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, an official said.

A case has been registered against Srinivas BV in Dispur police station under Sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to sources, a four-member team of Assam Police has been sent to Karnataka to apprehend Srinivas. Assam DGP G.P. Singh has confirmed the development. However, he refused to divulge any further details.

Earlier, on the sidelines of a programme in the national capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Congress' handling of the situation was dismal and said that the law will take its own course on this issue. "The way Assam Congress has handled this matter is sad. They ought to have established an inquiry committee and worked things out among themselves," he said.

Earlier, Congress expelled Dutta from the party for six years, for anti-party activities. She had recently alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav for the past 6 months.

