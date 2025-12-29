FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Angel Chakma murder case: Medical report reveals what led to Tripura student's death after racist attack

On December 9, Angel and his brother Michael were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop in Dehradun. Officials say a fight broke out and Chakma was allegedly attacked with sharp objects. He was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

Angel Chakma murder case: Medical report reveals what led to Tripura student's death after racist attack
Angel Chakma was an MBA student at a private university in Dehradun.
The medical report of Angel Chakma -- a student from Tripura who was killed in an alleged racist attack -- has revealed the extent of the assault. Chakma, aged 24 years, suffered bleeding in the brain, as per the medical record. He died following weeks of treatment at a hospital in Dehradun after allegedly being attacked with a knife and other sharp objects by six men in a canteen.

According to his medical report, Chakma had multiple lacerations to the arms and feet. He also suffered serious damage to the spine, and lost movement on the right side of his body. On December 9, Chakma and his brother Michael were drinking at a canteen near a liquor shop in Dehradun. Another group -- including Suraj Khwas (aged 22), Avinash Negi (25), and Sumit (25) -- was also present there. Officials say a fight broke out and Chakma was allegedly attacked with a sharp object and a kadaa (metal bracelet). He sustained serious injures and was admitted to a hospital. Chakma's family filed a complaint the next day, after which the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that five accused in the case have been arrested and efforts were underway to nab the sixth accused, who is suspected to have fled to Nepal.

Protests over Chakma's death

Chakma's killing has triggered protests across the country, and thousands of students on Sunday held a candlelight march in capital Delhi, seeking justice for him. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has described Chakma's murder as a "horrific hate crime" and alleged that the ruling BJP has "normalised" hate. "Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily -- especially to our youth -- through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," he said in a post on X.

