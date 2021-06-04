Anerood Jugnauth's demise: India to mark national day of mourning on Saturday

New Delhi: India will be marking the national day of mourning on Saturday, 5th June as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of the mourning throughout India and there will be no official entertainment. An Indian government statement said, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State Mourning tomorrow throughout India."

Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth, a tall leader & statesman, was the architect of modern Mauritius. A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy. Condolences to his family & the people of Mauritius. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/CktEnK4XMn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

Anerood Jugnauth who was a key figure in Mauritius had served as the country's President and Prime minister many times and has been credited for the country's economic success. Indian origin Jugnauth has been honoured by India with Padma Vibhushan and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. Jugnauth's grandfather had migrated to the country from the Indian state of Bihar.

In a strong show of solidarity, India's top leadership--Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi & External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had condoled his death. Tweeting about him, President called him a "global statesman, a visionary leader" and recalled his "landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations".

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. A global statesman, a visionary leader, a Padma Vibhushan and an extraordinary friend of India, his landmark contributions to India- Mauritius relations will always be remembered. Om Shanti. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 4, 2021

Prime minister Narendra Modi also called Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to convey condolences for the demise of his father Anerood Jugnauth. During the telephonic conversation, PM recalled, his long public life in the country and highlighted the "deep respect" he enjoyed in India.

A PMO statement said, "Prime Minister appreciated the seminal role he played in the evolution of India's very special friendship with Mauritius" with both leaders committing "themselves to further strengthening and deepening of the special bilateral relationship, in commemoration of Sir Anerood's abiding legacy."

EAM in his message on twitter called him a "towering leader and a special friend of India. Important to recall, Mauritian national flags were flown at half-mast in the country as a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his death in 2018. PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had even written a letter to PM Modi back then calling Vajpayee a ""man who stood tall not only for India but also for Mauritius".

Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President & Prime Minister of Mauritius. A towering leader and a special friend of India. Still recall his warmth and graciousness the last time I called on him. pic.twitter.com/w6WC4XWjq2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 3, 2021

In 2015, India had declared a day of nation mourning for Singapore's former PM Lee Kuan Yew.