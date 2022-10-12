Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Temple to remain closed on October 25, November 8 due to solar, lunar eclipses

Andra Pradesh: Tirumala Temple to remain closed on October 25, November 8 due to eclipse

Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on October 25 and the upcoming lunar eclipse on November 8, the well-known Lord Venkateswara temple in the nearby Tirumala will be closed for around 12 hours.

Due to the solar eclipse on October 25, the hill temple's doors will be locked from 8.11 am to 7.30 pm. Temple officials told PTI that after some time, devotees would be permitted to perform prayers.

Once more, on November 8, "Chandragrahanam", (lunar eclipse) would cause the old shrine's doors to be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm.

He stated that on the two days leading up to the approaching eclipses, none of the paid rituals, such as the daily "Kalyanotsavam" offered to the processional deities at the shrine, will be performed.

(With inpus from PTI)