Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Temple to remain closed on October 25, November 8 due to solar, lunar eclipses

Due to the solar eclipse on October 25, the Tirumala temple's doors will be locked from 8:11 am until 7:30 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Temple to remain closed on October 25, November 8 due to solar, lunar eclipses
Andra Pradesh: Tirumala Temple to remain closed on October 25, November 8 due to eclipse

Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on October 25 and the upcoming lunar eclipse on November 8, the well-known Lord Venkateswara temple in the nearby Tirumala will be closed for around 12 hours.

Due to the solar eclipse on October 25, the hill temple's doors will be locked from 8.11 am to 7.30 pm. Temple officials told PTI that after some time, devotees would be permitted to perform prayers.

Once more, on November 8, "Chandragrahanam", (lunar eclipse) would cause the old shrine's doors to be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm.

He stated that on the two days leading up to the approaching eclipses, none of the paid rituals, such as the daily "Kalyanotsavam" offered to the processional deities at the shrine, will be performed.

(With inpus from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan
Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others
Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.