Andhra Temple Tragedy on Cam: Horrifying videos of stampede shows women screaming, devotees stuck in railings, CPR attempts, WATCH

At least 12 killed and several injured in a tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. On the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi, thousands of devotees had gathered at the privately-managed temple to offer prayers. However, due to severe crowding at temple, the situation got out of control and triggered chaos in a narrow passage near the temple premises, that was under-construction.

Horrifying visuals of the incident is circulating on the internet, where shocking scenes of people stuck between railings and walls. Video shows many women carrying puja baskets screaming and crying for help as the crowd was uncontrollable.

Another video shows bystanders and relatives giving CPR to unconscious victims of the stampede, who were out of breath and have fainted. As per videos emerging from the temple, most of the women are seen lying on the grounds, with relatives sitting beside. Many injured were rushed to the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, on X said, 'My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.'

Andhra Pradesh CM on X, wrote, 'The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.'