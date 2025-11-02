Andhra Temple Tragedy: 94-year-old priest FIRST statement on stampede in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, says, 'Act of god,...no one responsible...'

A day after a horrific stampede tragedy at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, that claimed lives of 10 devotees, 9 women and 1 child, the head priest and founder of the temple have given his first reaction.

A day after a horrific stampede tragedy at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, that claimed lives of 10 devotees, 9 women and 1 child, the head priest and founder of the temple have given his first reaction. Hari Mukunda Panda, 94-year-old temple priest and founder of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kashibugga was shocked due to the massive rush at the temple, which he has never seen before. The temple was built by him at the cost of Rs 10 crore on 12 acres of his 50-acre landholding.

At the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi, the temple popularly known as ‘Chinna Tirupati’ or ‘Mini Tirupati’ saw a massive influx of devotees, that led to this huge tragedy. Priest Hari Mukunda Panda, who personally cooks the prasad and oversees temple rituals, talking to media said, 'We thought around 2,000 devotees would come. Never in my life have I seen such a rush here.' At the time of Ekadashi, nearly 25000 devotees were present in the temple premises, over twelve times its actual capacity.

'Usually, the crowd is small. After darshan, people take prasad and leave. Yesterday, by 9 am, the rush became uncontrollable. The prasad we cooked was finished. We didn’t get time to prepare more,' he said.

On temple authorities being held responsible for stampede

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, while announcing financial compensation to the families of victims, has held temple authorities responsible for this tragedy. Temple authorities are being alleged of not informing state authorities and local police prior about this massive influx. CM Naidu said, 'If he had informed the police earlier, arrangements could have been made to manage the crowd.'

On this priest, while admitting that he did not inform local authorites, said, 'The temple is privately run. We didn’t think we needed security or police deployment,' he said. Priest Panda is a devotee of Lord Venkateswara and built the temple just four months ago on his private land. 'I built the temple on my private land. Why should I inform the police or administration?' he added.

'You may book multiple cases. I have no issues,' he said. Priest called this an 'act of god' while taling to medi, he said, 'Nobody is responsible, it was an act of god.'

After the stampede, the templewhich is still under construction has now ben sealed by authorities. A lock is hanged on entrance gate and police has been deployed inside the temple for further investigation.