Andhra school horror: Man cuts Class 10 girl’s throat with power cutter in front of teacher, leaves another injured

A 21-year-old man accused of attacking a Class 10 student with a chainsaw inside a school classroom in Anantapur has been arrested, while the critically injured girl has been shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.

A Class 10 student was seriously injured after a 21-year-old man allegedly entered her classroom with a chainsaw and attacked her at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday morning.

The attack took place at around 10:30 am while a lesson was underway and a teacher was present in the classroom. Another student was injured when she tried to intervene and save the girl.

The main victim suffered severe injuries to her face, head, neck and back. Reports also said her right hand was nearly severed. She was initially taken to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chainsaw Horror Class Teacher at Raptadu Zilla Parishad School who witnessed the whole incident kept breaking down while speaking with the media. She said she was in shock and stayed immobile for a while. Everything is hazy and according to her, there was too much blood. Children kept running & absolute chaos. If this is the state of a teacher, can’t imagine the trauma the classmates of the victims will go through for the rest of their lives…!!! And can’t even think of the trauma of the victims and their families. 21 year old Hemanth who happens to be uncle of the 14 year old victim Gopika got enraged after she rejected his “love” proposal. He attacked her with a chainsaw in her classroom. Another girl also was grievously injured. Both victims are hospitalized and are in critical condition. Gopika is battling for her life. Hemanth, was caught by the police hours after the incident and has zero remorse or regret. According to the reports, he is an orphan and was raised by his aunt. PS: One of the professional hazard we journalists face is having to witness / watch unedited footage of such horrific incidents. It disturbs us and scares us. And most of us don’t like to share those horrific imagery with the rest of the world…because very little good can come out of it. There are many who share unedited footage too. Since morning the incident’s images are being shared as if it is an achievement. Please do the world a favour and stop circulating such horrific unedited footage — Revathi (@revathitweets) October 31, 2026

Accused Hemanth arrested at railway station

Police identified the accused as Hemanth alias Dummu, a resident of the Dharmavaram area. He allegedly fled the school after the attack, prompting police to launch a search.

Police later traced him to Dharmavaram railway station, where he was taken into custody. Reports say he is from Nagalur in Dharmavaram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district and is a distant relative of the victim.

Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Girl shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment

After receiving emergency treatment in Anantapur, the critically injured student was shifted to Bengaluru on Saturday for better medical care.

According to The Daily Pioneer, the girl was moved in a special ambulance through a green corridor to ensure faster transportation. Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar visited her at the Anantapur hospital before the transfer and spoke to her family and doctors.

Earlier reports said doctors were preparing to shift her to Bengaluru for specialised treatment following emergency surgery.

The second girl injured during the attack was also taken to hospital. Her condition was reported to be stable.

Teacher recounts terrifying moments

Teacher Rajeshwari, who was present in the classroom, later described how the attack unfolded.

According to her account, she was teaching Class 10 students when Hemanth entered the classroom carrying what appeared to be equipment. He then went towards the first row, where the girl was sitting, and allegedly attacked her with the chainsaw.

Students panicked and ran out of the classroom. Another student, Lakshmi, tried to intervene and was injured during the attempt to save her classmate. The teacher said school staff initially struggled to understand what was happening because repair work was reportedly being carried out on the premises and they thought the man could be a worker.

Police investigating alleged harassment angle

Preliminary reports suggest that Hemanth was a distant relative of the injured girl and had allegedly been harassing her.

According to The News Minute, he had reportedly proposed to the girl and she rejected his proposal. The rejection has been cited as a possible motive for the attack. Other reports said the girl had warned him to stay away and threatened to inform her parents about his advances.

The alleged motive is part of the ongoing police investigation and has not been independently established as the final reason for the attack.

CM Chandrababu Naidu speaks to victim and her mother

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack and said he was personally monitoring the girl's recovery.

“I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society,” CM Naidu said in a post on X. “I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care. I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly.”

The Chief Minister also spoke to the victim over the phone in the presence of her mother and assured her that the accused would be caught and severely punished, according to the CMO.

“Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu spoke over the phone with the 10th-grade student who was attacked by a madman at the District Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, in the presence of her mother. The CM assured her to stay brave and promised that the accused would be caught and severely punished. He gave her confidence that all efforts would be made to protect that student and that the government would stand fully by her side,” the CMO statement read.

It added, “The CM also spoke with local MLA Smt. Paritala Sunita about the medical assistance being provided to the student. The CM directed the relevant officials to ensure better treatment is provided to another student who was also injured in the madman attack.”

Questions over school security

The incident has also raised questions about how an outsider carrying a chainsaw was able to enter the school and reach a classroom while students were present.

Police and school authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the man's entry. The investigation is also expected to establish the sequence of events and determine the full circumstances behind the attack.