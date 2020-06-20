Andhra's Srikalahasti temple to remain open on Sunday despite solar eclipse

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

Jawan trailer to be unveiled on Burj Khalifa on this date, Shah Rukh Khan addresses delay in message to fans

‘I have no personal ambitions’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on speculations that he may be appointed 'INDIA' convener

'If BJP returns to power...': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns of 'autocracy' ahead of 2024 election

G20 Summit 2023: Putin conveys to PM Modi his inability, says Russia will be represented by FM Sergey Lavrov

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

AI imagines Bollywood stars in Friends

Diabetes: 8 Indian chaats to manage blood sugar level 

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

Jawan trailer to be unveiled on Burj Khalifa on this date, Shah Rukh Khan addresses delay in message to fans

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

HomeIndia

India

Andhra's Srikalahasti temple to remain open on Sunday despite solar eclipse

The Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020 on June 21 (Sunday) will begin at 9.15 am and it will end at 3.04 pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 05:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Despite it being a Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on June 21, Andhra's Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on Sunday, said temple executive officer Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Normally, all temples remain closed during eclipses, he added.

The temple executive officer called on the devotees to come and offer prayers to Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara on Sunday, the day of the eclipse.

Reddy said, "Solar eclipse occurs from 10:18 am to 1:40 pm. Special abhishekams will be performed to the deities from 10:18 am to 11.45 am. All the temples in the country will be shut but only Lord Srikalahasteeswara temple will remain open on the solar eclipse day. Special poojas and special abhishekams will be performed."

He urged the pilgrims to come, bearing the precautions pertaining to COVID-19 in mind.

"I request the devotees to come to the temple. All precautions related to the coronavirus must be followed. The devotees must wear masks, follow the social distancing norms, and elders and children should not come. Rahu, Ketu poojas will also be conducted as usual," said the temple executive officer.

However, only 300-400 devotees will be allowed per hour. Devotees will be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm for Maha Laghu Darsanam, informed Reddy.

"In the Srikalahasti temple, abhishekam is performed four times a day normally. But on solar eclipse day, abhishekam will be held one more time, as per the temple rituals," the temple priest said.

He added, "This has been in place since ages; it is mentioned in Agama Sastras also. Similarly, additional abhishekam will be held on the day of the lunar eclipse as well."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL’s 46th AGM: Check date, time, where to watch, what to expect

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

Meet man with Rs 28000 crore net worth, is married to Bollywood actress, one of richest persons in India, his wife is...

GATE 2024 registration to begin from August 30, details here

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE