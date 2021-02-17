Termites eat Rs 5 lakh kept in trunk, owner distributes damaged notes to children

In a shocking incident coming from Andhra Pradesh, a businessman lost Rs 5 lakh to termites. His money was kept in a trunk, which later turned into pieces of scrap and large holes on the bundles of Rs 500 and 200 were found.

According to the India Today report, the incident happened with Bijli Jamalayya, a resident of Milavaram. He is in shock after his earnings were chatted by termites. Jamalayya trades in pigs business and he carries out cash transactions in this profession. Instead of keeping his money in the bank, he kept it in the trunk at home.

The small-time businessman was stacking the money as his dream was to raise money and build a house for himself.

Jamalayya was shattered by the incident and also distributed the damaged notes to local children playing on the streets. Seeing the boys walking around with such a large amount of cash, people informed the police.

When the local police investigated the whole matter, everything came out openly.