Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat capsizes in Godavri River, 61 on board

Representational Image

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 15, 2019, 03:56 PM IST

On Sunday, a tourist boat capsized in Godavari River in Devipatnnam in East Godavari district.

News agency ANI reporter that there were 61 people on board at the time of the incident. No casualties have been reported so far. Two NDRF teams of 30 members each have been sent for rescue operations.

Reports suggest that 10-15 people are safe while the search is on for others. CM Jagan Reddy has director ministers and officials to coordinate.

More to follow. This is a breaking story

