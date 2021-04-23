Andhra Pradesh to impose night curfew from Saturday, check details here

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday (April 23) decided to impose a night curfew in the state starting from Saturday (April 24) to contain the spread of the virus.

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am from Saturday onwards, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

The state government has asked people to behave responsibly and not panic while also taking all precautions to break the chain of transmission.

Anil Kumar Singhal, the state’s principal secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) has said the COVID situation is under control.

"The situation in the state is under control and there is no shortage of either beds or oxygen in the hospitals," Singhal said.

Singhal also said that on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions, the 104 call centre has been strengthened and has already started to receive increasing number of calls.

"The number of staff at the help desks at district-level has also been enhanced,” he added.

The state government on Friday (April 23) announced that it be be providing the COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to all those above the age of 18 years. The registration for inoculation of people over the age of 18 years is scheduled to begin on Saturday (April 24).

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (April 22) reported 10,759 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally beyond 9.97 lakh while the total number of active cases in the state reached 66,944.