Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said

Drawing inspiration from Australia, India's Andhra Pradesh government is mulling over regulating social media use for teenagers. State IT Minister Nara Lokesh stated that the government is studying Australia's law and noted that children under a certain age should be kept off social media, as they would not fully understand the content they are viewing. He said the government is considering a strong legal framework to keep children off platforms.





Andhra Pradesh mulls over under 16 social media policy



Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lokesh said, “As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and yes, I believe we need to create a strong legal enactment,” Lokesh told Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Lokesh said he strongly felt that youngsters under a certain age should not be on social media “because they don’t understand what they are seeing."



The developments come more than a month after Australia enforced its Online Safety Amendment Act on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch.

Australia sets 16years as a minimum age to use social media

The Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has passed a historic law that sets 16 years as the minimum age for accessing social media. According to the New York Times, the legislation was passed in the Australian Parliament's lower house, and the bill was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support. In a media release, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland noted that the decision follows extensive consultations with young people, parents and carers, academics and child development experts, as well as community, industry, and civil organisations."Our decision to set the minimum age at 16 years is based on extensive consultation with experts, parents and young people. It strikes a balance between minimising harms experienced by young people during a critical period of development," Minister of Communication Michelle Rowland had said.

Under this legislation, children under 16 is prohibited from using social media platforms; the rules came into effect on December 10.

The ban does not impose penalties on children or their parents. Instead, it places responsibility on social media companies, requiring them to take “reasonable steps” to verify that users are at least 16. Platforms that fail to comply could face fines of up to Aus$49.5 million for the most serious breaches.

(With inputs from ANI)