Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader injured in clash with YSR Congress workers in Kurnool, shots fired into the air

P Thikka Reddy, TDP's candidate from Mantralayam Assembly seat, and a policeman was injured in the clash.

As the tension between TDP and YSR Congress rose, the workers of the two parties clashed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday.

P Thikka Reddy, TDP's candidate from Mantralayam Assembly seat, was injured in the clash. A policeman who tried to prevent the clash was also injured in the incident.

TDP workers alleged that Reddy was attacked when he started his election campaign by hoisting party flag but was stopped by YSR Congress workers. When opposed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers opposed, they were allegedly attacked.

To control the mob, cops present on the site fired into the air. Reddy's gunman fired into the air.

Reddy was injured in the clashes and sustained injuries on his leg. He was immediately taken to Kurnool government hospital.

A policeman is also in the hospital.

The tension between the TDP and the YSR Congress has been rising ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

YSR Congress also blamed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

However, Naidu on Friday hit out at the YSR Congress and alleged that the slain leader's family appeared "prima facie" guilty.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, former minister and younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister MYS Rajasekhara Reddy, was Friday found dead at his house in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

Vivekananda Reddy's party, YSR Congress, demanded a CBI probe into the case even as the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team, headed by CID Additional Director General of Police Amit Garg, to probe the death.

Lok Sabha and legislative elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

(With inputs from Prasad Bhosekar)