Andhra Pradesh: State Congress urges govt to implement EWS quota in jobs

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday urged the Jaganmohan Reddy government to implement the reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in state government jobs.

"The central government is implementing the quota for economically weaker sections in jobs and higher education but unfortunately Andhra Pradesh government is not implementing it in state government jobs. Due to this, the poor people in upper-caste are losing out," said APCC spokesperson N Thulasi Reddy.

Reddy said that Economically weaker sections in the upper-caste population lost out during the recent recruitments of village and ward volunteers by the state government.

"Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government had filled up nearly 193,400 village volunteers, out of which, economically weaker sections in upper-caste should have got 19340 jobs but the quota was not implemented. A similar thing happened in the ward volunteers recruitment in urban areas," Reddy said.

"Now, APCC is demanding from the Andhra Pradesh government to implement the act passed by the Indian Parliament starting with the upcoming village and ward secretariat vacancies," Reddy added.

The Parliament of India had passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 this year in January which amends Article 15 and 16 of the Indian Constitution to provide 10% reservation in higher education and public employment to the economically weaker section of citizens.

States like West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have already extended the provisions of the reservation to state government jobs and higher education institutions.