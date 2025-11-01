Srikakulam stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh; here's what happened

Shocking footage from the temple grounds shows several people lying still on the floor shortly after the incident. Those who were injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

At least nine devotees have died and many others were injured after a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga town, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Saturday. Rescue teams are currently working at the scene, and officials have warned that the number of deaths may increase.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu expresses deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Minister Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.

The Minister expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

Authorities are actively working to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)