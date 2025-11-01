Srikakulam stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh; here's what happened

Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details
'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19: 'Shame on you'
Andhra Pradesh stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple; here's what happened
SBI card revised fee, bank deposit nomination, Aadhaar, and more : 7 BIG financial changes in November 2025
When is Dev Diwali 2025, and why is it celebrated across India? Know date, significance and other details
Ranbir Kapoor to re-establish RK Studios with his directorial debut, Deepika Padukone may join: Report
When Abhishek Bachchan stood up for Aishwarya Rai, saying she's much more than just…: ‘She’s beautiful but…’
Historic Achievement: India breaks three Guinness World Records under 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', Health Minister JP Nadda announces on X
Did Diljit Dosanjh clarify on touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 amid SFJ threat? His latest post suggest so
BIG update! Shreyas Iyer gets discharged from Sydney hospital after suffering serious abdominal injury, will continue to…
INDIA
Shocking footage from the temple grounds shows several people lying still on the floor shortly after the incident. Those who were injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
At least nine devotees have died and many others were injured after a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga town, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Saturday. Rescue teams are currently working at the scene, and officials have warned that the number of deaths may increase.
Shocking footage from the temple grounds shows several people lying still on the floor shortly after the incident. Those who were injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.
State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu expresses deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple.
Minister Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.
The Minister expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.
Authorities are actively working to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)