Andhra Pradesh: Six persons dead, 25 injured after two trains collide in Vizianagaram

Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

At least six persons died and 25 were injured after two trains collided in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, railway officials said. “There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.

The rescue operations are in full swing. Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the official added.

Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam Rly Stn regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section.



BSNL

08912746330

08912744619

Airtel

8106053051

8106053052

BSNL

8500041670

8500041671 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2023

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations. He asked the officials to arrange a sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister has extended condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon.

READ | Kerala: Death toll rises to 2 in serial blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet; suspect surrenders