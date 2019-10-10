Andhra Pradesh: Red sandalwood smugglers get caught during 5th attempt in same vehicle

Headlines

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

This Indian whisky wins ‘ World's Best Whisky’ award; know its price, how it is made

Meet Kishore Jena, javelin thrower who almost defeated Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal, Kishore Jena wins Silver in historic 1-2 for India

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian-origin CEO of US company sacrifices part of own salary for employees' salary hike

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

DNA Verified: Website offering govt job for Rs 435, is it real? Know the truth here

Diabetes to weight loss: 6 health benefits of Gur (Jaggery)

6 amazing benefits of Giloy

10 Enigmatic questions that continue to baffle world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

HomeIndia

India

Andhra Pradesh: Red sandalwood smugglers get caught during 5th attempt in same vehicle

It was the fifth attempt in which the same vehicle was used for smuggling.

article-main
Latest News

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 02:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The special task force personnel of Andhra Pradesh police today caught four smugglers belonging to Tamil Nadu, who were smuggling out red sandalwood from Tirumala Hills to an undisclosed destination. 

Thirteen precious red sandalwood logs were seized from their possession along with the vehicle at the Alipiri toll gate early morning today.

In what can be termed alarming, these smugglers were transporting the red sandalwood from Tirumala Hills which is a protected and sacred zone to an undisclosed location.

Ironically, it was the fifth attempt in which the same vehicle was used for smuggling. Each time on the earlier occasions, a different set of smugglers made four successful trips during the recent Brahmotsavams- the busiest period in Tirumala Hills- during which they were able to smuggle the red sandalwood logs. Cutting and transporting the precious red sandalwood trees are banned in Andhra Pradesh.

"Today around 3.30 am we got solid information that this smuggling activity is taking place and in particular vehicle, it is being transported. This vehicle was decked like tourists and devotees' vehicle.  We intercepted this vehicle near the Alipiri toll gate and arrested these four smugglers along with 13 logs of precious sandalwood,'' informs Ravi Shankar, SP, Task Force to Zee Media.

The arrested smugglers are Murugesan Jaipal ( 25), Ramalingam Arunachalam ( 30 ), Bhupal Kandaswamy ( 27 ) and driver Perumal ( 35 ).

What baffled the task force personnel was the modus operandi of these smugglers who were able to smuggle out red sandalwood logs on four occasions during the recent Brahmotsavams. Every year Brahmotsavams are held during Navaratri and the pilgrims/devotees rush is maximum during this period. 

"When we arrested these four people and did our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the same vehicle ( TN 07 AL 3903 ) was used for smuggling. On all the earlier four occasions they could smuggle out the red sandalwood without being detected but this time they were unlucky,'' adds Ravi Shankar, SP, Task Force.

Red sandalwood smuggling is a big menace for last many decades in Andhra Pradesh. This precious wood which is found richly in Chittoor district, including Tirumala and Tirupati is in huge demand, especially from other Asian countries. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

100 children fall ill after eating mess food in MP's Gwalior, probe ordered

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar surprises Parineeti Chopra with 'keemti' gift for her special day

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

How to enable the Earthquake Alerts System on your smartphone?

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE