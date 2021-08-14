Andhra Pradesh records 1,535 fresh cases, 18 deaths in 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (August 14) taking the total tally of cases in the state up to 19.9 lakh, even though the active caseload in the state has dropped to 18,210.

While new cases are emerging on a daily basis, the state has recorded 2,075 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.6 lakh.

The district of East Godavari has reported the highest number of cases at 299, followed by Chittoor (237), Nellore (211), West Godavari (177), Guntur (173), Krishna (109), Prakasam (107), Visakhapatnam (65), Srikakulam (54), Kadapa (39), Anantapur (31), Vizianagaram (25) and Kurnool (8).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, is just short of 18,300 cases.

Topping the list of most numbers of cases is the district of East Godavari with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases. Meanwhile, 16 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,631.

With 69,088 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.55 crore mark.

(Agency Inputs)