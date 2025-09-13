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Andhra Pradesh MP's son booked after speeding Aston Martin kills woman in Hyderabad

The accused has been identified as Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21-year-old son of MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, who is from the Jana Sena Party (JSP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the southern state.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 12:26 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh MP's son booked after speeding Aston Martin kills woman in Hyderabad
The accused has not been arrested as it is a bailable offence.
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The son of a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Andhra Pradesh has been booked after his Aston Martin car hit a woman in Hyderabad, killing her. The accused has been identified as Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21-year-old son of MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, who is from the Jana Sena Party (JSP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the southern state. The JSP is led by Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.

According to the news agency PTI, Bharati Mukhi, a 26-year-old who worked as a saleswoman at a clothing store in a mall, died after the luxury car driven by Sanjush hit her when she was crossing the road in front of the mall on Sunday (August 16). She had stepped out with a colleague to get lunch when the incident occurred. Bharati suffered a severe injury to her head and was shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills area. However, doctors declared that she had already died.

Based on a police complaint, a case was registered against Sanjush under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Madhapur Police Station in Hyderabad. The section mandates imprisonment of up to five years and a fine if the accused is proven guilty. Sanjush has not been arrested as it is a bailable offence, a senior police official told PTI, adding that a notice was served to him. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the car was being driven at a high speed and in a rash manner when it struck Bharati. "The accused was not driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. He has no prior cases too," a police officer told The Indian Express. Bharati Mukhi was originally from Odisha and had been living in Hyderabad with her mother.

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