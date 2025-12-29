FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'

Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights delayed, 6 cancelled, airlines issue advisories

What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US

Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express

'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'

Donald Trump gives BIG update over Russia-Ukraine peace deal after meeting Zelenskyy, says, 'Closer than ever before'

School Holiday: All schools in THIS state to remain closed till January 1 due to...; Here's all you need to know

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to see MAJOR transformation by..., set to get two new expressways, new offices, police line, modern parks and more, here's all you need to know

Sajid Khan gets injured in accidet, undergoes surgery, sister Farah Khan shares major update: 'Surgery is done, he is...'

Gold, silver prices today, December 29: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'

'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, most vincible person to work with': Manish Gupta

'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'

Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat

Trump issues BIG statement ahead of key meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskyy: 'Had very productive...'

Trump's BIG statement before key meeting with Zelenskyy: 'Had very...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express

Two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train caught fire in Yelamanchili, Andhra Pradesh, claiming the life of a 70-year-old passenger. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Monday.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 08:23 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A devastating fire broke out in two air-conditioned coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express (Train No. 18189) at Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, claiming the life of a 70-year-old passenger. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Monday, as the train was traveling from Tatanagar to Ernakulam via Visakhapatnam district.

What exactly happened?

Flames erupted in the B1 and M2 AC coaches, located adjacent to the pantry car, spreading rapidly and engulfing the coaches. Thick smoke filled the coaches, causing panic among passengers, who rushed out onto the platforms in confusion and fear. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with poor visibility due to dense smoke adding to the chaos.

The incident was first noticed by the loco pilots near a railway point close to Yelamanchili, following which the train was immediately halted at the station. However, before fire services could arrive, the blaze had already spread, completely gutting the two AC coaches.

Investigation underway

The deceased passenger was identified as Chandrasekhar Sundar (70), a resident of Vijayawada, who was reportedly trapped in the B1 AC coach and died due to burns. Railway officials confirmed that all other passengers were safe, but their belongings in the affected coaches were completely destroyed.

The train eventually reached Anakapalli nearly four hours behind schedule. Railway sources indicated that sparks and flames were noticed near Narsingaballi, reportedly due to the brakes of the B1 AC coach overheating and catching fire.

Firefighting teams from Anakapalli, Elamanchili, and Nakkapalli rushed to the spot and worked to bring the fire under control. Senior railway officials reached the station to review the situation, and ambulances were stationed at the site as a precautionary measure.

Affected passengers accommodated, train resumes journey

Passengers from the two damaged coaches were shifted to Samarlakota using three APSRTC buses, where two replacement AC coaches were attached to the train. The Tata-Ernakulam Express was later prepared to resume its onward journey. Several trains heading from Visakhapatnam towards Vijayawada were delayed due to the incident, and railway officials have ordered a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess safety lapses

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'
'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, most vincible person to work with': Manish Gupta
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights delayed, 6 cancelled, airlines issue advisories
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights...
What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm, blizzard set to impact parts of the US
What is 'Bomb Cyclone'? Powerful winter storm set to impact parts of the US
Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express
Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ern
'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'
Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement