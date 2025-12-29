Andhra Pradesh: One killed as fire breaks out in two AC coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam express

Two coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train caught fire in Yelamanchili, Andhra Pradesh, claiming the life of a 70-year-old passenger. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Monday.

A devastating fire broke out in two air-conditioned coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express (Train No. 18189) at Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, claiming the life of a 70-year-old passenger. The incident occurred around 1:30 am on Monday, as the train was traveling from Tatanagar to Ernakulam via Visakhapatnam district.

What exactly happened?

Flames erupted in the B1 and M2 AC coaches, located adjacent to the pantry car, spreading rapidly and engulfing the coaches. Thick smoke filled the coaches, causing panic among passengers, who rushed out onto the platforms in confusion and fear. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with poor visibility due to dense smoke adding to the chaos.

The incident was first noticed by the loco pilots near a railway point close to Yelamanchili, following which the train was immediately halted at the station. However, before fire services could arrive, the blaze had already spread, completely gutting the two AC coaches.

Investigation underway

The deceased passenger was identified as Chandrasekhar Sundar (70), a resident of Vijayawada, who was reportedly trapped in the B1 AC coach and died due to burns. Railway officials confirmed that all other passengers were safe, but their belongings in the affected coaches were completely destroyed.

The train eventually reached Anakapalli nearly four hours behind schedule. Railway sources indicated that sparks and flames were noticed near Narsingaballi, reportedly due to the brakes of the B1 AC coach overheating and catching fire.

Firefighting teams from Anakapalli, Elamanchili, and Nakkapalli rushed to the spot and worked to bring the fire under control. Senior railway officials reached the station to review the situation, and ambulances were stationed at the site as a precautionary measure.

Affected passengers accommodated, train resumes journey

Passengers from the two damaged coaches were shifted to Samarlakota using three APSRTC buses, where two replacement AC coaches were attached to the train. The Tata-Ernakulam Express was later prepared to resume its onward journey. Several trains heading from Visakhapatnam towards Vijayawada were delayed due to the incident, and railway officials have ordered a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess safety lapses