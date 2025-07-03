Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire near Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati, fire engines deployed, watch

A massive fire breaks out near Govindaraju Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The fire was caused by a short circuit in a nearby brass shop, on Wednesday midnight.

A massive fire breaks out near Govindaraju Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The fire was caused by a short circuit in a nearby brass shop, on Wednesday midnight. The fire rapidly spread through the shops, completely destroying the pandals.

Two fire engines were rushed to the incident site to extinguish the fire, on the alert of the locals.

As of now, no casuality is reported. However, the fire has caused severe damage to the nearby property. Two shops and a shed set up infront of the temple were completely gutted, as per reports

However investigation is underway to find the exacrt cause of fire.

(This is a developing story)