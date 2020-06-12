Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: Results likely to be announced today

Headlines

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Arvind Kejriwal promises free power, medical treatment, quality schools

UAE stun New Zealand by 7 wickets to level T20 series 1-1

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

Explainer: How did 17 Indian youths become captives of mafia in Libya?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

UAE stun New Zealand by 7 wickets to level T20 series 1-1

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

8 superfoods to strengthen hair roots

8 ways to add ghee in your diet for weight loss

5 legends who were never appointed Team India captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

Nick Jonas warns after fan throws object at him during live concert: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020: Results likely to be announced today

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) will release Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 PM on Friday (June 12). It will be released on the official website-bieap.gov.in

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 12:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) will release Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 PM on Friday (June 12). It will be released on the official website-bieap.gov.in

Other sites on which results will be available are-manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net. 

The declaration of the 1st and 2nd Year Inter result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams took place as per schedule, from March 4-21, 2020. The evaluation of the results was delayed since the lockdown was imposed.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April.

Steps to check the results for the Andhra 1st and 2nd Year Inter result:

Step 1. Visit the official website-bie.ap.gov.in. 

Step 2. Click on the link-'AP Inter Results 2020'

Step 3. Enter the roll number and other necessary details required.

Step 4.A new window will open, and the results will be displayed onthe screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hate speech will be dealt with as per law, says Supreme Court

Not just KKR, but Shah Rukh Khan owns these 3 cricket teams; part of Rs 9147 crore franchise

Hariyali Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing fast

Unique restaurant name 'Hotel Second Wife' in Jhunjhunu takes social media by culinary storm

Vir Das reacts to report claiming Kangana Ranaut bit him in kissing scene in Revolver Rani: 'Why now and...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE