India

India

Andhra Pradesh: Man assaults female colleague for asking him to wear mask, arrested

Both are employees of a hotel which falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 09:19 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

An employee of a hotel in Nellore was arrested on Tuesday for beating a female colleague following a verbal spat, the police said. The accused identified as C Bhaskar is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the hotel.

The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction. 

"On 27th June, there was some verbal brawl between them. When the victim hurled an abuse, Bhaskar lost control and beat her with the handle of a chair next to him. On the same day of the incident at around 2 pm, the victim complained against Bhaskar at Nellore 4 town Police Station," Sub-inspector Venugopal told ANI.

A case has been registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman.

"The police sent her to hospital for treatment to a minor injury. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 324 and 355 of the Indian Penal Code," added the sub-inspector.

The woman employee had asked him to wear a mask, the complaint filed with the police said. According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with the woman.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang condemned the incident and said that crime against women is unacceptable.

"We condemn the Nellore incident and action has been taken against the accused for manhandling the lady official. Nellore police have booked the case as soon as they got to know about the incident," Sawang said on Tuesday.

The DGP also praised Nellore Police for taking quick action and directed Disha police station to ensure that the investigations in the matter completed within one week.

The incident that took place on June 27 was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the premises, in which a man can be seen dragging a woman out of her chair and assaulting her, first with his hand and later with a stick, while others tried to stop him. 

(With ANI inputs)

