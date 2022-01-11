Andhra Pradesh lockdown news: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy imposes night curfew in state - Know what's allowed, what's not

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to check the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision was taken by officials after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's review meeting about the COVID situation in the state.

Theatres, multiplexes, and cinema halls will be operational with 50 percent occupancy or alternate seating arrangements. The government has also imposed restrictions on public gatherings, allowing 200 people outdoor and 100 inside the auditorium. Wearing of masks is mandatory at public places and a penalty of Rs 100 will be levied for the violation.

Religious places in the state should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and wearing a mask is compulsory inside the premises. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) must be conducted for urgent testing. One COVID-19 care center will be set up in each segment.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,68,063 people testing positive for the virus while 277 succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The fresh infections were 6.4 percent less than Monday when the country logged 1,79,723. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,84,213.

The omicron infection tally has climbed to 4,461 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 1,711 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, a total of 28 states have reported omicron infection, the ministry added.

With 69,959 patients getting cured of the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally rose to 3,45,70,131. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.36 percent.