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9 workers killed as molten metal falls on them at Vizag Steel Plant; PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation

Police said a large bucket containing molten metal was dislodged and fell, leading to a major fire in a steel melting station of the plant and burning workers alive. Several other workers have suffered severe burn injuries and have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

9 workers killed as molten metal falls on them at Vizag Steel Plant; PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation
The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Monday (Photo: ANI).
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At least nine workers have died after molten metal fell on them at the Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday (June 8), reports said. Police said that a large bucket containing molten metal was dislodged and fell, leading to a major fire in a steel melting station of the plant and burning workers alive. Several other workers have suffered severe burn injuries and have been rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm in the plant's Continuous Casting Department (CCD) under the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) section, according to a report by Hindustan Times. After the incident, several fire engines and dozens of firefighters reached the plant to bring the blaze under control. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock and grief over the incident. The chief minister reportedly spoke with the district collector and the police commissioner, directing them to provide assistance to the families of the affected persons. Officials have briefed Naidu on the situation and the ongoing relief operations.

CM Naidu "spoke to the steel plant authorities and enquired about the incident. He asked the district authorities to rush to the spot and take up rescue operations," according to an official statement. As per the HT report, a trade union leader said: "A ladle carrying molten steel suddenly malfunctioned, causing a large quantity of liquid metal to spill. The intense heat and resulting fire trapped workers in the vicinity, leading to multiple casualties."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the steel plant mishap. He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident. "Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

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