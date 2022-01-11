Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew from January 18 amid COVID-19 surge – Check new curbs here

Amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to tighten its curbs to prevent the further spread of the virus. As per the new orders, a night curfew is being imposed in the state from January 18.

The state government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, decided to announce the imposition of a night curfew in the state from next week. The official notification states that the night curfew timings are 11 pm to 5 am.

The night curfew will remain in place in Andhra Pradesh from January 18 till January 31, after which the COVID-19 situation in the state will be reviewed. State’s Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued the order for the same on January 11.

All the district collectors and Superintendents of Police have been asked to enforce the new COVID-19 restrictions with diligence. The state government also said that strict action will be taken against those who decide to flout the night curfew guidelines.

The new guidelines issued by the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the night curfew will not be imposed with immediate effect, but from January 18, clarified officials. Certain other curbs have also been imposed by the government in view of the COVID-19 surge.

The government order stated that all gatherings and congregations, including marriages, religious and social events, would be permitted to a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and 100 at indoor locations, in compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Further, the cinema halls and multiplexes in the state will operate at 50 percent capacity or alternate seating arrangement. All establishments need to ensure that visitors are wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, or they can be fined.

Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported nearly 1000 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the active cases tally in the state to 5,606. The positivity rate in the state, which was previously 0.36 percent, now stands at 2 percent, after which the authorities decided to impose new restrictions.