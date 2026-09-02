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Andhra Pradesh Horror: Chloroquine becomes killer! Seven-year-old student dies, 52 others hospitalised after taking anti-Malaria tablet

Seven-year-old Madivi Jamuna died after chloroquine distribution for malaria in Gollaguppa village Polavaram Andhra Pradesh. 52 others ill, 29 shifted to Telangana hospital, 24 to local health centre of 71 given tablets. Cause under investigation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Chloroquine becomes killer! Seven-year-old student dies, 52 others hospitalised after taking anti-Malaria tablet
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A seven-year-old girl died after falling ill following the distribution of chloroquine tablets for fighting malaria in a village in Andhra Pradesh. Fifty-two others are being treated at a hospital and a local health centre.

The exact cause of the child's death in the southern state's Polavaram district is under investigation.

Officials said 71 people in Polavaram's Gollaguppa village, along the interstate border with Telangana, had been given the anti-malaria tablets. Many of them started falling ill, after which the administration took 29 of them to a hospital in Telangana and 24 patients to a local health centre.

Who was Madivi Jamuna, what is chloroquine?

Seven-year-old Madivi Jamuna, a Class 2 student, was one of the people who fell ill after taking the medicine. She died during treatment, officials said. The condition of the other patients is stable, they said.

Chloroquine is an antiparasitic medication that treats malaria by increasing the levels of heme in the blood, a substance toxic to the malarial parasite. This kills the parasite and stops infection from spreading.

CM Chandrababu Naidu orders probe, medical camp set up

"The health condition of the patients currently undergoing treatment is stable. There is no need for people to panic," District Collector Dinesh Kumar said.

The district administration has deployed specialist medical teams including three paediatricians, set up a medical camp and started monitoring the patients. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has told officials to give the best possible treatment and ordered an investigation

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