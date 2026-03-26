Andhra Pradesh Horror: 12 burnt alive, 18 others injured as bus collides with truck, details here

Atleast 12 people were killed after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district early Thursday morning, police said.

Atleast 12 people were killed after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district early Thursday morning, police said.

Police had earlier said that eight people were killed in the incident, with several passengers burnt alive

"Nearly eight people were burnt alive, and about 18 injured persons have been rescued so far and shifted to hospital. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident," Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagraju said.

(This is a developing story)