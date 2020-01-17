Andhra Pradesh: High power committee holds final meeting on 3-capital issue

The high power committee constituted by YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh held its fourth and final meeting over the three capitals issue in the state on Friday.

The meeting, held at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's office, was also attended by him.

The committee was set up to examine the GN Rao committee report on the capital issue, and reports of the international consultancy firm, Boston Consultancy Group.

The chief minister will place the committee recommendations on the capital issue before the members of the assembly in the special session to be held from January 20.

Jaganmohan Reddy had declared that the state would have three capitals - Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Kurnool. He proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

After the proposal made by him, the political situation in Andhra Pradesh became very volatile with farmers in and around Amaravati led by the opposition Telugu Desam Party protesting against the ruling government's decision.

On the other hand, people in North coastal Andhra Pradesh surrounding Visakhapatnam city are jubilant over the government's proposal to set up executive capital in the city, and also people in Rayalaseema where a High court is being proposed in Kurnool town.