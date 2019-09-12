Andhra Pradesh govt puts N Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was kept under house arrest on Wednesday amid the party’s call for the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally. His son, Nara Lokesh, and several other TDP leaders have also been put under house arrest, it was reported.

Hours after being put under house arrest, Naidu accused the YSR Congress-led state government of violating human rights with “cowardly” acts. He also went on a 12-hour-fast on Wednesday morning — from 8 am to 8 pm — to protest the detention.

Several TDP members, who had gathered outside Naidu’s residence to protest against the detention, clashed with the police. The police also clamped prohibitive orders across the state.

RABBLE ROUSING

Addressing the media from his Undavalli residence in Guntur district, “This government is violating human rights and fundamental rights. I am warning the government. I am warning police also. You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I’ll continue ‘Chalo Atmakur’.”

The police locked the main gate of Naidu’s residence as he proceeded to leave for the rally despite being put under preventive custody. Lashing out at the authorities over “undemocratic” actions, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh tweeted in Telugu that the TDP won’t back down despite “illegal” cases or arrests and questioned the violation of human rights. “This is dictatorship, we are being stopped in an undemocratic way. TDP leaders and workers are being harassed. YSRCP MLAs are openly threatening us, saying police is with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, YSR Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha, Vijayasai Reddy, accused Naidu of spoiling the peaceful situation in ‘Palnadu’ region to stop entry of new industries.

The TDP had organised the ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally to protest against alleged “atrocities” of ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) government. It alleged that YSRCP cadres have killed as many as eight of its party workers, claiming that the violence has risen in the Palnadu region since the announcement of the Assembly election results. The cadre of the two parties have been clashing with each-other since Tuesday morning in the Granthasiri village. At least five people from both sides have sustained injuries in the clashes.

