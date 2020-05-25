Andhra Pradesh govt directs TTD to stop sale of 50 immovable properties

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to stop the sale of its lands and asked it to reconsider its decision in view of the sentiments of the devotees.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Government that the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which was constituted by the Previous Government approved the disposal of 50 properties of TTD. Keeping in view the sentiments of devotees, the Government hereby directs TTD to re-examine the issue in consultation with different stakeholders like religious elders, opinion makers, section of devotees etc., to ascertain whether these properties can be used by TTD for construction of temples, dharma pracharam and other religious activities," an order from the government said.

The state government further said that till the matter is finalised, the proposed sale of the properties in suspended.

The order comes amid strict opposition by several leaders and devotees alike on the proposed auction of 50 immovable 'unviable' properties of Lord Venkateswara.

On Sunday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy had said that the properties were non-maintainable and were not generating any revenue TTD. There are 26 and 23 such properties in Andhra and Tamil Nadu, respectively, and one in Rishikesh, he said.

The sale was expected to bring in a total of about Rs 24 crore to TTD.