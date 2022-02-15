Andhra Pradesh government lifts night curfew as Covid-19 cases decline

As the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of daily cases came down, the Andhra Pradesh government has now lifted the night curfew in the state. On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the current situation in the state.

In the meeting, the CM stressed taking Covid-19 precautions at all times, especially in public and commercial spaces by wearing masks. He directed the authorities to continue the fever survey and asked them to conduct tests for those with symptoms. Also, he stressed achieving 100 percent vaccination against Covid-19 in the state.

On the Covid-19 situation, the officials stated that the pandemic is gradually decreasing, where 794 patients are getting treated in hospitals while the number of positive cases in the state has come down to 18,929, registering only 0.82 percent of COVID-19 active cases. The positivity rate has also fallen to 3.29 percent from 17.07 percent and there were zero cases in almost 9581 village/wards secretariats.

On the vaccination front, the officials said that 3,90,83,148 people have been administered two doses of vaccination, and 39,04,927 were given a single dose. While the target for the precautionary dose is 15,02,841 and so far 11,84,608 people have been vaccinated.

The officials informed that 96.7 percent of vaccination was completed in the above 45 year age group and similarly 90.07 percent vaccination was done in people between 18-44 age group. For teens between 15-18 years, 24.41 lakh have been administered with a single dose of vaccine, while 12.48 lakh have received their second dose of vaccine.