Andhra: Gas leak at ONGC oil well in Konaseema triggers fire, mass evacuation

ONGC officials have reached the site to assess the situation and analyse the cause of the incident.

A gas pipeline leakage at a well in Andhra Pradesh operated by ONGC’s production contractor Deep Industries Ltd caught fire on Monday. There were no reports of death or injury, according to preliminary information, an official of the Maharatna company said, PTI reported. The incident took place in Mori village in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village.

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," the official told the news agency. ONGC officials have reached the site to assess the situation and analyse the cause of the incident, he said.

The Konaseema district administration is also attending to the incident and coordinating firefighting and safety measures at the site. Deep Industries Ltd, is Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC, has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year, the official added.