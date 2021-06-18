Andhra Pradesh extends COVID-19 curfew till June 30, check new guidelines

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings. With relaxations in timings, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday. Till now the COVID-19 curfew in the state was imposed till June 20. In the East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Following these changes, the state will witness 12 hours of relaxation and 12 hours of curfew hours. The COVID-19 curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

COVID-19 curfew relaxations

A COVID-induced curfew will now be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Andhra Pradesh will witness 12 hours of relaxation and 12 hours of curfew hours.

All shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

In the East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of COVID-19 cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.