Andhra Pradesh extends COVID-19 curfew till August 21 - Know what's allowed, what's not

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew imposed by COVID-19 till August 21. After reviewing the Covid-19 situation, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the 10 pm to 6 am curfew has been extended.

Anil Kumar Singhal also said that Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will be in force even during non-curfew hours, he said. The limit should not exceed 150 persons at gatherings such as marriages, functions and religious events

"Following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action as per the Disaster Management Act and the IPC," Singhal said.

The Principal Secretary directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (August 14) taking the total tally of cases in the state up to 19.9 lakh, even though the active caseload in the state has dropped to 18,210. While new cases are emerging on a daily basis, the state has recorded 2,075 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.6 lakh. The district of East Godavari has reported the highest number of cases at 299, followed by Chittoor (237), Nellore (211), West Godavari (177), Guntur (173), Krishna (109), Prakasam (107), Visakhapatnam (65), Srikakulam (54), Kadapa (39), Anantapur (31), Vizianagaram (25) and Kurnool (8).