Andhra Pradesh: Explosion at limestone mine leaves five dead, four missing

The blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalle village.

In a tragic incident on Saturday, five people lost their lives and several others have been injured due to an explosion of gelatin sticks at a limestone mine in Andhra Pradesh's Mamillapalle village in the Kalasapadu area of Kadapa district.

News Agency ANI quoted Sub-Inspector Gani Maddileti saying, "This morning, Gelatin sticks at mines near Mamillapalle exploded while being unloaded. 5 labours died, 4 others missing."

The impact of the blast was such that the body parts of the victims lay strewn all over the place at the blast site on Saturday morning. Many victims are yet to be identified and the toll may rise, officials said.

Police teams have rushed to the spot and have taken up rescue efforts. The blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalle village.

"It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment. The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded," Anburajan said from the accident site.

Andhra Pradesh | 5 died in an explosion due to Gelatin sticks near Mamillapalle village in Kalasapadu area of Kadapa district



The vehicle was fully mangled under the impact of the explosion. The gelatin sticks were brought from Budwel.

A case has been registered. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the Kadapa district officials and enquired about the explosion.

He expressed grief over the death of the workers and extended sympathies to the bereaved families, a CMO release stated.

