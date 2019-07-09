Andhra Pradesh: Excavation machine sinks in Godavari river; driver rescued

An excavation vehicle deployed to erect the high tension towers in river Godavari at Atreyapuram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district submerged after the river water level went up.

Police said it managed to rescue the driver of the vehicle from drowning.

The driver was engaged in work when all of a sudden the water level in the Godavari increased and the machine submerged into the river.

A team led by Atreyapuram Sub Inspector Naresh, which went to rescue the driver was also trapped in the heavy flow of water, which kept increasing.

Ravulapalem Circle Inspector Krishna used a country boat to rescue all the policemen and driver of the heavy vehicle.