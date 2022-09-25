Andhra Pradesh: Doctor, 2 children killed after fire breaks out at newly constructed hospital building in Tirupati

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh: Doctor, 2 children killed after fire breaks out at newly constructed hospital building in TirupatiA doctor and his two children were killed in a fire that broke out at a recently constructed private hospital in Renigunta, Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Ravishankar Reddy, his son Bharat, and his daughter Kartika were killed. Locals saved his wife, Dr. Ananta Lakshmi, and mother.

According to Arohan Rao, Inspector of Renigunta Police, the fire broke out on the first floor of the doctor's house on Sunday morning between 3 to 4 a.m. The incident occurred in the Tirupati district's Renigunta region.

The first and second floors of the building accommodated the doctor's family, while the ground floor served as an outpatient clinic.

The fire department was called, according to Rao, and the doctor's wife and mother were saved during the rescue operation.

Dr Ravi Shanker succumbed after sustaining burn injuries and his two children -- a 12-year-old boy and a 7 year-old-girl -- died while undergoing treatment. As per the preliminary investigation, the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit.

A case has been registered on the matter and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy report

A similar incident occurred earlier on Wednesday, when three people were killed after a paper-plate manufacturing plant in Nellore caught fire. The factory caught fire as a result of a short circuit in the manufacturing unit. Three people died as a result of suffocation after being trapped within the factory. Bhaskar, Dhilli Babu, and Balaji were recognised as the three victims.

READ| Indian Air Force cadet found hanging in Bengaluru, 6 IAF officers charged with murder