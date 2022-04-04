Headlines

India

India

Andhra Pradesh CM virtually inaugurates 13 new districts-Check full list here

The inauguration of the new districts took place via video conferencing organized at his office camp in Tadepalli in the Guntur district.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy digitally inaugurated 13 new districts in the state here on Monday.The new districts have been carved out from the existing 13 districts, bringing the number of districts in the state to 26.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert! IMD issues yellow warning in Haryana till April 7 - Know details

The inauguration of the new districts took place via video conferencing organized at his office camp in Tadepalli in the Guntur district. Officials from all other districts attended the digital inauguration ceremony. Special Chief Secretary to Government (FAC), G. Sai Prasad in a notification issued under The Andhra Pradesh Gazette on April 3, had confirmed the formation of 13 new districts.

All the new districts have come into effect from April 4.

The new names of the 13 new districts are as follows: 

- Alluri Sitharama Raju district at Paderu
- Annamayya district at Rayachoti
- East Godavari district at Rajamagendravaram
- Kakinada at East Godavari district
- Konaseema district at Amalapuram
- NTR district at Vijayawada
- Palnadu district at Narasaraopet
- Sri Satya Sai district at Puttaparthy
- Tirupathi district and West Godavari District at Bhimavaram
- Krishna district at Machilipatnam
- Prakasam district at Ongole
- Sri PottiSriramulu district at Nellore
- YSR district at Kadapa

The AP government had issued the official gazette notification for carving out 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5), on January 25, 2022. (ANI) 

