Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson Devansh got richer by Rs 1.7 crore at age 9, here's how

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson Devansh got richer by Rs 1.7 crore at age 9, here's how

The stock of Heritage Foods, the dairy company that his family promotes, reached all-time highs during the recent Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, greatly boosting Chandrababu Naidu's profits.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson Devansh got richer by Rs 1.7 crore at age 9, here's how
In front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and J P Nadda, as well as Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, was sworn in today to serve as the fourth Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.  Actor Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Janasena, and Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also swore in as ministers.

The stock of Heritage Foods, the dairy company that his family promotes, reached all-time highs during the recent Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, greatly boosting Chandrababu Naidu's profits. The National Democratic Alliance 3.0 administration has the TDP as one of its principal supporters.

The stock of Heritage Foods quadrupled in 12 sessions, giving Chandrababu Naidu and his family, who own a 35.7% share in the business, a windfall. His son Lokesh owns 10.82 percent of the company, his daughter-in-law has 24.37 percent, and his wife Bhuvaneswari According to exchange records, Brahmani owns 0.46 percent of the firm, while his 9-year-old grandson Devansh has 0.06 percent.

Devansh's 56,075 shares are now worth ₹4.1 crore, up from ₹2.4 crore on June 3 due to the stock's recent increase. The Heritage Foods shares secured a 10% upper circuit and reached a new 52-week high of ₹727.9 on the BSE, resulting in an overall profit of ₹1,225 crore for the family. The shares closed at ₹354.5 on May 23.

Devansh now owns 56,075 shares worth ₹4.1 crore, up from ₹2.4 crore on June 3. The family profited ₹1,225 crore when Heritage Foods shares reached a new 52-week high of ₹727.9 on the BSE, locking in a 10% upper circuit. On May 23, the shares closed at ₹ 354.5.
 
Heritage Foods, formed in 1992, is India's top value-added and branded dairy product player. Its offerings include curd, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, and immunity milk, among others. The business says that over 1.5 million families eat the items in 11 Indian states.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
