FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...

Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Islamabad, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach

Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth

CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket

Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened

Shraddha Kapoor becomes Judy Hopps’ voice in Zootopia 2; here's how she is ideal for this role

Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort to remain closed for 3 days, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Islamabad, 5 killed

Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Isl

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics

Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after r

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeIndia

INDIA

Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened

A college bus driver in Andhra Pradesh, Dendukoori Narayana Raju, died of cardiac arrest while on duty, but managed to safely stop the bus with 50 students on board. His quick thinking prevented a potential accident. His heroic actions have been widely praised by the community.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a heart-wrenching incident in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, a college bus driver passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty. The driver, 60-year-old Dendukoori Narayana Raju, managed to prevent a potential disaster by safely halting the bus carrying around 50 students.

Incident Details

On Monday morning, Raju was driving the Rajamahendravaram GATES Engineering College bus when he began feeling unwell near Madiki in Alamuru mandal. Despite his deteriorating condition, Raju exhibited remarkable presence of mind. As he felt discomfort while driving on the national highway, he steered the bus safely to the side of the road, brought it to a stop, and exited the vehicle. Moments later, he collapsed on the highway divider.

Quick Action and Response

The students on board the bus immediately noticed Raju’s condition and quickly alerted the highway patrol staff. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after, and Raju was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His swift actions undoubtedly saved the lives of 50+ students, as the bus could have veered off the road and caused a serious accident.

The community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Raju, hailing his quick thinking in such a dangerous situation. Residents and students alike have praised the bus driver for his bravery, which prevented a potential tragedy.

A Similar Incident in Tamil Nadu

This incident is reminiscent of a similar case that occurred earlier this year in Tamil Nadu. In May, a bus driver in Dindigul also suffered a heart attack while driving a bus full of passengers. Despite collapsing at the wheel, the driver, identified as Prabhu, was able to signal the conductor before fainting. The conductor immediately applied the emergency brake, and passengers worked together to stabilise the vehicle, preventing a potential accident.

In both cases, the quick actions of individuals, whether it was the driver’s last effort or the conductor’s swift response, saved lives. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the importance of road safety and the invaluable role of drivers in ensuring the safety of passengers.

Community Tributes

Raju’s sudden passing has left his community and family in mourning. Locals have shared their condolences, commending his selflessness and heroic efforts during his final moments. His legacy will undoubtedly be remembered as one of responsibility and courage, putting the lives of others above his own.

As investigations continue, both incidents underscore the importance of awareness and preparedness on the roads, as well as the critical role that bus drivers play in the safe transport of students and passengers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...
Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US
Pakistan: Explosion in parked car outside Islamabad's high court, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO
Pakistan: Explosion in parked car outside Islamabad's high court, 5 killed
Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics
Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after r
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach
Fixing the 5%-18% Duty Imbalance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE