Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened

A college bus driver in Andhra Pradesh, Dendukoori Narayana Raju, died of cardiac arrest while on duty, but managed to safely stop the bus with 50 students on board. His quick thinking prevented a potential accident. His heroic actions have been widely praised by the community.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, a college bus driver passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty. The driver, 60-year-old Dendukoori Narayana Raju, managed to prevent a potential disaster by safely halting the bus carrying around 50 students.

Incident Details

On Monday morning, Raju was driving the Rajamahendravaram GATES Engineering College bus when he began feeling unwell near Madiki in Alamuru mandal. Despite his deteriorating condition, Raju exhibited remarkable presence of mind. As he felt discomfort while driving on the national highway, he steered the bus safely to the side of the road, brought it to a stop, and exited the vehicle. Moments later, he collapsed on the highway divider.

Quick Action and Response

The students on board the bus immediately noticed Raju’s condition and quickly alerted the highway patrol staff. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after, and Raju was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His swift actions undoubtedly saved the lives of 50+ students, as the bus could have veered off the road and caused a serious accident.

The community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Raju, hailing his quick thinking in such a dangerous situation. Residents and students alike have praised the bus driver for his bravery, which prevented a potential tragedy.

A Similar Incident in Tamil Nadu

This incident is reminiscent of a similar case that occurred earlier this year in Tamil Nadu. In May, a bus driver in Dindigul also suffered a heart attack while driving a bus full of passengers. Despite collapsing at the wheel, the driver, identified as Prabhu, was able to signal the conductor before fainting. The conductor immediately applied the emergency brake, and passengers worked together to stabilise the vehicle, preventing a potential accident.

In both cases, the quick actions of individuals, whether it was the driver’s last effort or the conductor’s swift response, saved lives. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the importance of road safety and the invaluable role of drivers in ensuring the safety of passengers.

Community Tributes

Raju’s sudden passing has left his community and family in mourning. Locals have shared their condolences, commending his selflessness and heroic efforts during his final moments. His legacy will undoubtedly be remembered as one of responsibility and courage, putting the lives of others above his own.

As investigations continue, both incidents underscore the importance of awareness and preparedness on the roads, as well as the critical role that bus drivers play in the safe transport of students and passengers.