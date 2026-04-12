Andhra Pradesh: BMW car crushed after tanker loses control, falls onto it; High court advocate killed; horrifying videos emerge; watch

In a horrific incident in Andhra Pradesh, a BMW car was flattened and completely crushed after a mixer tanker lost control and fall onto it, killing the driver.

In a horrific incident in Andhra Pradesh, a BMW car was flattened and completely crushed after a mixer tanker lost control and fall onto it, killing the driver. The deceased has been identified as B. Srinivas Rao, a prominent High Court Advocate. The horrifying video of the incident has emerged, where the car is seen crushed by the mixer tanker.

Watch:

Here's what happened

Senior High Court advocate B. Srinivas Rao was in his BMW coming back from Amaravati and heading to Hyderabad, when a mixer tanker lost control and fall onto his car. The mixer tanker flattened the car, killing Rao. The incident took place around 4:15 pm-4:30 pm in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district in Kanchikacharla mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

As per reports, the mixer tanker lost control due to brake failure while taking a turn and fall directly on BMW, which was passing through a toll gate. Police used a crane to remove the overturned lorry and the mangled car. After rescue efforts for few hours, and deployment of heavy machinery, B. Srinivas Rao's body was then recovered with the help of JCBs and was sent for a post-mortem examination. The incident caused a massive traffic disruption.