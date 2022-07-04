Andhra Pradesh: Balloons released near PM Modi's helicopter, 4 Congress workers arrested

Andhra Pradesh: Balloons released near PM Modi's helicopter

Following PM Modi's helicopter departure from Gannavaram Airport, four members of the Congress Party were detained for releasing black balloons. Five minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper departed, balloons were released and arrests were made, according to police.

Also, READ: Delhi Assembly passes bills to hike salaries of its members by 66%

Following the start of a year-long 125th anniversary commemoration of great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram in the state, the Prime Minister arrived at the airport. Police officials said that a strict security cordon was laid around the airport.

Vijay Pal, DSP, Krishna District said four Congress workers have been arrested in the case and a few more are yet to be arrested.

"The four arrested Congress workers will be produced before the court," he said.

Police said there was no security breach during PM Modi`s arrival at Gannavaram Airport. Balloons were released five minutes after PM`s departure from the airport via chopper.

In his address to that gathering to mark the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju, the Prime Minister said he is feeling privileged at getting an opportunity to salute the land of Andhra Pradesh which has such a rich legacy. He referred to the confluence of major events like Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and 100 years of Rampa Rebellion.

The Prime Minister bowed to the memory of "Manyam Veerudu" Alluri Sitarama Raju and paid him tributes on behalf of the country. He also expressed happiness at meeting the members of the family of the great freedom fighter. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the `Adivasi Parampara` and the freedom fighter that emerged from the tradition of Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi said that today`s programme reflects the pledge of making everyone aware of the heroic deeds of the country`s freedom fighters.