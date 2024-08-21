Andhra Pradesh: At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at pharma company in Anakapalle, video surfaces

The explosion happened at the Special Economic Zone plant of the pharmaceutical company Escientia Company. For medical attention, the injured have been moved to the NTR Hospital.

In the Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, a reactor exploded, leaving over eighteen people injured. The site of the explosion was the Special Economic Zone of Achutapuram.

Because the incident happened during lunch, a serious catastrophe was avoided. Images captured on site depict smoke rising from the reactor and engulfing the nearby villages. The Superintendant of Police and the District Collector are en route to the scene of the accident. Operations for relief and rescue are in progress.



The incident happened during lunchtime, which prevented a serious accident. As smoke from the explosion spread throughout the surrounding rural areas, the explosion caused widespread panic. The sudden noise and smoke startled the residents, many of whom expressed fear for their safety. Anakapalle District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) raced to the scene to supervise the emergency and organise rescue operations.

VIDEO | Visuals from outside a chemical factory in the Special Economic Zone in the Rambilli Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle, where a blast left several workers injured earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dQ6YpOTnuu August 21, 2024

