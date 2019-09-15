Andhra Pradesh: At least 11 killed as tourist boat carrying 61 capsizes in Godavari river; rescue operation underway

A boat carrying 61 people capsized in Godavari river in Devipatnnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

While the rescue operation is currently underway, four dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Authorities said at least 23 people have been rescued while the search for others is on.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 11 people have lost their lives in the incident.

Two NDRF teams of 30 members each have been sent for rescue operations. Local police is also involved in the search and rescue operation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed all available ministers in the district to supervise rescue works at the site of the incident. He also directed officials to suspend all boating services in the region immediately.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 10 lakh each ex-gratia for the families of the victims.

According to initial reports, there were 61 people on the tourist boat when it met with an accident.

Speaking to media, a survivor said a boat which was near the ill-fated boat rescued him and many others.

"The boat tilted on one side all of a sudden. Many slipped and many of us jumped as it turned complete upside down. All of us were in the water. Another boat which was nearby rescued us," he said.

"I feel there were 60-65 people altogether on the boat. We are a group of 14 from Warangal district in Telangana. Five of us are safe but the fate of nine others not known," he added.