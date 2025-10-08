Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after massive fire at firecracker factory at Konaseema district, firefighters at site

At least 6 dead and 8 injured, after a tragic fire accident at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, firefighters at site.

At least 6 dead and 8 injured, after a tragic fire accident at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. As per reports, the incident occurred while preparing gunpowder, as per TV9 Telugu report. Police and fire officials have rushed to the incident site. Fire department staff are working to control the flames.

(This is a breaking story)