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Andhra Pradesh: 5 dead in blast during road widening in Alluri district

Five killed after explosive material misfired during road-widening work at Pinakota village in Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh: 5 dead in blast during road widening in Alluri district
Andhra Pradesh blast
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Five people were killed after explosive material misfired during road-widening work in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday morning, police said.

The blast occurred at Pinakota village in Anantagiri mandal during rock blasting for road expansion.

"A special device equipped with gelatin sticks was used for the blasting of rocks for the road expansion works on the ghat road. However, the equipment misfired during the explosion," the police said.

The explosion destroyed two vehicles.

"The driver and three workers died in the accident. A teacher who was going in the opposite direction also lost his life," a police officer said.

Local revenue officials and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. Further details are awaited.

Police have registered a case and investigation into safety protocols during blasting is underway.

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