FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout with Shahid Kapoor

Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues warning

Pakistan formally accepts US President Donald Trump’s invitation for ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza; Will India join?

EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens to take Greenland

Donald Trump’s U-turn on Greenland following meet with NATO chief: Drops tariff threat to EU

New 72 km Namo Bharat rapid rail line to connect Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, Jewar Airport, check key routes, stations and other details

Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives bomb threat ahead of Republic Day, probe underway

Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, disaster response

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, disaster response

Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, d

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details he

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeIndia

INDIA

Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway

The force of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the container lorry caught fire almost immediately after the crash. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the lorry cleaner were killed on the spot.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the early hours of Thursday, a catastrophic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district left at least three people dead and over ten others injured. The incident occurred shortly after midnight near Sirivellametta in Sirivella mandal, when a private bus carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad experienced a sudden tyre burst while travelling at high speed on the highway. The loss of control caused the bus to cross the road divider and collide head-on with an oncoming container lorry, creating a scene of devastation on the dark stretch of road.

Fire engulf both vehicles

The force of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the container lorry caught fire almost immediately after the crash. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the lorry cleaner were killed on the spot. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition in the blaze, it was known.

The intensity of the flames made it difficult for rescue teams to approach the vehicles, and the fire spread rapidly, consuming much of the bus's interior and the cargo area of the lorry. The accident site was filled with thick smoke and the smell of burning fuel, creating a chaotic and dangerous environment for those involved and for first responders.

Rescue efforts by passing driver

Amid the chaos, a DCM driver who was passing by the area at the time of the accident demonstrated remarkable courage. Stopping his vehicle at the scene, he quickly broke open the windows of the burning bus, allowing several passengers to escape the inferno.

More than 10 passengers sustained injuries while jumping out of the bus to save themselves from the flames. The quick thinking and bravery of this individual saved numerous lives, as many passengers were able to exit the bus before the fire consumed the entire vehicle. The injured were left in a state of shock and distress, with many suffering from burns, fractures, and other injuries sustained during their desperate escape.

Investigation underway

Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the accident. Fire services were deployed to extinguish the blaze, working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent further spread. The injured passengers were rescued and shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable, and medical staff at the hospital provided immediate care, including first aid, wound treatment, and monitoring for smoke inhalation.

The local authorities coordinated with emergency services to ensure that all survivors received the necessary medical attention and support. The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident, focusing on the tyre burst and the subsequent loss of control of the bus. The incident has highlighted the importance of vehicle maintenance and the need for caution on high-speed highways, especially during night travel.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout with Shahid Kapoor: ‘Our bond is special’
Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout
Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway
Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after bus hits container
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD issues warning
Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality remains ‘very poor’
Pakistan formally accepts US President Donald Trump’s invitation for ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza; Will India join?
Pakistan formally accepts Donald Trump invitation for ‘Board of Peace” for Gaza
EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens to take Greenland
EU suspends implementation of US trade deal after Donald Trump threatens
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement