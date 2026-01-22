Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, over 10 injured in Nandyal after private bus collides with container lorry, investigation underway

The force of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the container lorry caught fire almost immediately after the crash. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the lorry cleaner were killed on the spot.

In the early hours of Thursday, a catastrophic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district left at least three people dead and over ten others injured. The incident occurred shortly after midnight near Sirivellametta in Sirivella mandal, when a private bus carrying 36 passengers from Nellore to Hyderabad experienced a sudden tyre burst while travelling at high speed on the highway. The loss of control caused the bus to cross the road divider and collide head-on with an oncoming container lorry, creating a scene of devastation on the dark stretch of road.

Fire engulf both vehicles

The force of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the container lorry caught fire almost immediately after the crash. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the lorry cleaner were killed on the spot. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition in the blaze, it was known.

The intensity of the flames made it difficult for rescue teams to approach the vehicles, and the fire spread rapidly, consuming much of the bus's interior and the cargo area of the lorry. The accident site was filled with thick smoke and the smell of burning fuel, creating a chaotic and dangerous environment for those involved and for first responders.

Rescue efforts by passing driver

Amid the chaos, a DCM driver who was passing by the area at the time of the accident demonstrated remarkable courage. Stopping his vehicle at the scene, he quickly broke open the windows of the burning bus, allowing several passengers to escape the inferno.

More than 10 passengers sustained injuries while jumping out of the bus to save themselves from the flames. The quick thinking and bravery of this individual saved numerous lives, as many passengers were able to exit the bus before the fire consumed the entire vehicle. The injured were left in a state of shock and distress, with many suffering from burns, fractures, and other injuries sustained during their desperate escape.

Investigation underway

Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the accident. Fire services were deployed to extinguish the blaze, working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent further spread. The injured passengers were rescued and shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable, and medical staff at the hospital provided immediate care, including first aid, wound treatment, and monitoring for smoke inhalation.

The local authorities coordinated with emergency services to ensure that all survivors received the necessary medical attention and support. The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident, focusing on the tyre burst and the subsequent loss of control of the bus. The incident has highlighted the importance of vehicle maintenance and the need for caution on high-speed highways, especially during night travel.